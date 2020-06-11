Ontario Health Minister asked why she was at LCBO on same day she was being tested

Ontario's Health Minister is explaining why she was shopping at an LCBO on the same day she was being tested for COVID-19.

A picture was sent to CP24 of Christine Elliott shopping at a Toronto LCBO, and Elliott confirmed today that was her shopping yesterday.

Elliott and Premier Doug Ford, were tested for COVID yesterday after they found out they had been in contact with someone (Education Minister Stephen Lecce), who had been in contact with someone, who had tested positive.

Both Ford and Elliott tested negative, but both missed their daily COVID briefing.

Elliott was asked about her LCBO shopping at today's briefing.

She said she was told that she did not need to self-isolate while waiting for test results after Lecce's test came back negative.

“Minister Lecce's results came back negative before I went for testing and so while there was no real need for me to go to be tested, I had made a public commitment to do so and so that's where I went. I went and while I was at the assessment centre having the test, I was advised that because I had not directly been in contact with anyone with COVID that I did not need to self-isolate...That was the medical advice I was given and that is what I did and my test results came back negative of course."