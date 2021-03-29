Ontario Health Minister gets AstraZeneca shot today before Health Canada changes recommendations

Health Minister Christine Elliot received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine today at a Toronto pharmacy in an effort to combat vaccine hesitancy.

Elliot says some people have expressed concern about the vaccine or a preference to receive the shot from their own family doctor -- but the shots are safe.

She made the comments before Health Canada recommended that the vaccine not be used for those younger than 55.

The provinces will make their own recommendations but P.E.I and Quebec have already suspended use of the vaccine for younger residents and Premier Doug Ford says his government has been in discussions with the federal government.