Ontario Health Minister gets AstraZeneca shot today before Health Canada changes recommendations
Health Minister Christine Elliot received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine today at a Toronto pharmacy in an effort to combat vaccine hesitancy.
Elliot says some people have expressed concern about the vaccine or a preference to receive the shot from their own family doctor -- but the shots are safe.
She made the comments before Health Canada recommended that the vaccine not be used for those younger than 55.
The provinces will make their own recommendations but P.E.I and Quebec have already suspended use of the vaccine for younger residents and Premier Doug Ford says his government has been in discussions with the federal government.
Minister Lisa MacLeod & Premier Doug Ford - Provincial announcement in Niagara Falls this aftPremier Doug Ford is in Niagara today for an announcement. Ford will be touring the region with Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and West Niagara MPP Sam Oosterhoff. MacLeod says the trio will be in Niagara Falls for a 1 p.m. announcement. "We want to make sure that we're here to support you and signal that Ontario is not only open for business, but at the right time, we're going to be open for visitors too. She did not go into further details on what the announcement may entail.
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAR 29Hirji ‘worried’ about potential COVID super-spreader event on Easter weekend Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health. People 75 and older can start booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments today.
Boggio & Edwards - Rollout of vaccines through Niagara pharmaciesTim talks to Donnie Edwards. Pharmacist at Boggio Edwards on the rollout of vaccines through Niagara pharmacies.