Ontario Health Minister hints that government may rethink paid sick leave for essential workers

Health Minister Christine Elliot is hinting the provincial government may buckle to increasing pressure to provide paid sick leave to essential workers.

The government rejected opposition efforts yesterday and again today to bring in paid sick leave for essential workers and shut down non-essential businesses.

But a short time later, Elliot said the province was considering taking action to address what it sees as ``gaps'' in the federal sick benefits program.

The comment came as Ontario's Science Advisory Table made another urgent plea for further action to curb the third wave of the pandemic -- including paid sick days.