Ontario Health Minister reports 108 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the ICU
Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 108 people in Ontario are in the ICU due to COVID-19.
Of the 108 people, 6 patients are fully vaccinated and 102 have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or their vaccination status is unknown.
Overall, the province is reporting 324 new cases of COVID-19 today, include 234 cases among unvaccinated people and 32 in partially vaccinated people.
The provincial positivity rate remains at 1.7 percent.