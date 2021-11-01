Ontario Health Minister reports 134 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital today

Ontario's Health Minister is reporting 134 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

The latest update from Minister Christine Elliott also includes 133 people in the ICU due to COVID-19.

The vaccination status of hospitalized patients is not available today because some hospitals do not provide an update over the weekend.

Elliott adds 422 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed today with 261 cases attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.