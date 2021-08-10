iHeartRadio
Ontario Health Minister stands behind refusal for mandatory vaccines and proof passports

christine elliott aug 10

Health Minister Christine Elliott held the line today on her government's staunch refusal to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health-care workers or for non-essential activities.

The province is facing growing calls to mandate vaccinations as cases rise, including from the Ontario Long-Term Care Association.

Elliot is urging people to get vaccinated but says the Progressive Conservative government won't mandate vaccinations for anyone or bring in a vaccine certification system for places such as bars and gyms.

She says requiring proof of vaccination is up to individual businesses.  

