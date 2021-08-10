Ontario Health Minister stands behind refusal for mandatory vaccines and proof passports

Health Minister Christine Elliott held the line today on her government's staunch refusal to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health-care workers or for non-essential activities.

The province is facing growing calls to mandate vaccinations as cases rise, including from the Ontario Long-Term Care Association.

Elliot is urging people to get vaccinated but says the Progressive Conservative government won't mandate vaccinations for anyone or bring in a vaccine certification system for places such as bars and gyms.

She says requiring proof of vaccination is up to individual businesses.