Ontario Health Minister stands behind refusal for mandatory vaccines and proof passports
Health Minister Christine Elliott held the line today on her government's staunch refusal to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health-care workers or for non-essential activities.
The province is facing growing calls to mandate vaccinations as cases rise, including from the Ontario Long-Term Care Association.
Elliot is urging people to get vaccinated but says the Progressive Conservative government won't mandate vaccinations for anyone or bring in a vaccine certification system for places such as bars and gyms.
She says requiring proof of vaccination is up to individual businesses.
