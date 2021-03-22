Ontario health minister will take Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to combat hesitancy

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says she will take an Oxford-AstraZeneca shot on camera to encourage others to get the vaccine.

Elliott says hesitancy around the life-saving shot is unfortunate.

Reports of blood clots among recipients in Europe had sparked concerns but the European Medicines Agency has since concluded the vaccine did not raise the overall risk of clots.

Elliott says she's happy to take the dose on camera if it can convince one other person to do so.

Quebec's health minister was publicly vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot last week.

Elliott's pledge comes as the province is offering that vaccine to people aged 60 and older in pharmacies in certain regions.

