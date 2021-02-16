Ontario health officials confirm 904 new COVID-19 cases today, 964 yesterday

Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 today and yesterday.

The latest update includes 904 cases reported today and 964 cases from yesterday.

Over the last two days, 26 more deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott attributes 302 cases to Toronto, 154 to Peel, and 118 to York.

There are currently 742 patients being treated in hospital, including 292 people in the ICU, and 201 people on ventilators.

The numbers may still be impacted by a data issue from Toronto Public Health.

