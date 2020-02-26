Ontario health officials confirm another COVID-19 case in Toronto

Toronto has another confirmed case of COVID-19.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says a 60 year old woman went to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre's emergency department on Monday.

She was isolated and cared for at the hospital while testing was underway.

She has since been discharged and returned home where she is in self-isolation.

The woman had recently travelled to Iran.

Health officials also confirmed another new case of the novel coronavirus in Toronto on Monday in a 20 year old woman who had travelled to China.

Ontario has five cases of the virus. There are now 11 cases nation-wide.