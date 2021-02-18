Ontario health officials report 1,038 new cases of COVID-19
Ontario Health officials are reporting just over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Of the 1,038 cases, Health Minister Christine Elliott says 376 are from Toronto, 142 from Peel, and 122 from York.
Today's numbers include 44 new deaths linked to the virus.
The update also includes 39 more people being treated in hospital, for a total of 758.
The number of people in the ICU dropped to 277 and 192 people require ventilators.
