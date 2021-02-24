Ontario health officials report 1,054 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,054 new COVID-19 cases today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 363 new cases are in Toronto, 186 are in Peel, and 94 are in York.

Officials are reporting 9 new deaths today linked to the virus.

The number of people in hospital has decreased by 43 patients to 675.

However, 4 more people were admitted to the ICU while 4 fewer people need ventilators.

The number of processed tests jumped from 26,000 tests in yesterday's update to 54,900 tests in today's report.