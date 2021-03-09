Ontario health officials report 1,185 new COVID-19 cases today

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,185 new COVID-19 cases today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 343 of the new cases are in Toronto, 235 in Peel, and 105 in York Region.

Today's update also includes 6 new deaths linked to the virus.

The number of people in hospital has increased by 63 to 689 and 9 more people are in the ICU for a total of 290.

As of 8 p.m. yesterday 943,533 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Click here to see today's full update.