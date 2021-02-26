Ontario health officials report 1,258 more COVID-19 cases

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,258 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 362 cases are from Toronto, 274 are in Peel, and 104 are in York.

Today's update includes 28 new deaths linked to the virus.

The number of people in hospital has decreased by 4 for a total of 683, but 11 more people are now on ventilators, bringing that total to 193.

The full update is available through the Ontario government's website.