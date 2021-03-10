Ontario health officials report 1,316 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,316 new COVID-19 cases today.

The latest update includes 16 new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 428 new cases are in Toronto, 244 are in Peel, and 149 are in York.

The number of people in hospital fell by 11 for a total of 678, 9 fewer people are in the ICU, and 6 fewer people require ventilators.

Today's report pushes the seven day average for new cases to 1,237.

A week ago, the average was 1,084.

As of 8 p.m. yesterday, 978,797 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.