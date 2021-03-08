Ontario health officials report 1,631 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials are reporting 1,631 new cases of COVID-19 today.

However the province says the case count is higher than expected due to a “data catch-up process” related to its case and contact management system.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 568 cases are in Toronto, 322 are in Peel, and 119 are in York.

Today's data also includes 10 new deaths linked to the virus.

The number of people in hospital increased by 20 for a total of 626.

The report also includes 9 more people in the ICU and 5 more people on ventilators.

As of 8 p.m. yesterday, 912,486 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.