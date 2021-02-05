Ontario Health officials report 1,670 cases of COVID-19 today
Ontario Health officials are reporting 1,670 new cases of COVID-19 today.
The latest update also includes 45 new deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliot is reporting 667 new cases are in Toronto, 317 in Peel, 125 in York, and 100 in Halton.
At least 362,749 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the last update.
Officials say today's numbers continue to be impacted by the migration of Toronto Public Health's data, resulting in an overestimation of today's numbers.
