Ontario health officials report 225 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital, 5 new deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 225 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 168 of those patients, approximately 74 percent, are unvaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile 129 people are in the ICU today due to COVID-19, including 59 unvaccinated people, 2 partially vaccinated people, and 12 fully vaccinated people.

The number of daily new cases has also risen above 500 again for the first time since October 10th as 563 cases are confirmed.

Elliott attributes 314 of those cases to people who are unvaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Today's update also includes 5 new deaths.