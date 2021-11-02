Ontario health officials report 230 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital
Ontario health officials say 230 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 185 of the hospitalized patients, approximately 80 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown
Meanwhile 136 people are in the ICU today due to COVID-19, including 122 people who are unvaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.
Province-wide, 331 new COVID-19 cases are being confirmed today with 195 cases attributed to people who are unvaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.
