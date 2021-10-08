Ontario health officials report 271 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital

Ontario health officials are reporting 271 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 228 of those patients, roughly 84 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Currently 154 people are being treated in the ICU including 75 unvaccinated people, 10 partially vaccinated people, and 15 fully vaccinated people.

Province-wide, there are 573 new cases today, the majority attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Ten new deaths were also reported today.