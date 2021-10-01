Ontario health officials report 278 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today

Ontario health officials are reporting 278 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 250 of those patients are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

The number of people in the ICU has inched down to 163, including 94 people who are unvaccinated, 8 partially vaccinated patients, and 7 fully vaccinated patients.

Province-wide Elliott is reporting 668 new COVID-19 cases with 502 of those cases attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

The provincial update also includes 8 new deaths.