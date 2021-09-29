Ontario health officials report 292 people with COVID-19 are in hospital today

Ontario health officials are reporting 292 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 260 patients, roughly 89 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile 172 patients are in the ICU, including 107 unvaccinated people, 9 partially vaccinated people, and 8 fully vaccinated people.

Province-wide, 495 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Elliott reports the majority of the cases, 380, are attributed to people who are unvaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Today's provincial update also includes 8 new deaths.