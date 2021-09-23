Ontario health officials report 307 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today

Ontario health officials are reporting 307 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 307 people hospitalized, 273 are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

There are currently 193 patients being treated in the ICU, including 101 unvaccinated people, 10 partially vaccinated people, and 9 fully vaccinated people.

Province-wide 677 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Elliott attributes 529 cases to people who aren't fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Today's update also includes 7 new deaths.

