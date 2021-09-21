Ontario health officials report 330 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today

Ontario health officials are reporting 330 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Of the 330 patients, Health Minister Christine Elliott says 303 people, roughly 91 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

The latest provincial update also shows 179 people are being treated in the ICU, including 115 unvaccinated people, 10 partially vaccinated people, and 11 fully vaccinated people.

Province-wide there are 574 new COVID-19 cases being reported today. Elliott says 434 of those cases are attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Eight new deaths are also included in today's update.

