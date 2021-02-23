Ontario health officials report fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario Health officials are reporting 975 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 343 of the new cases are from Toronto, 186 are in Peel, and 89 are in York.
Today's update also includes 12 new deaths linked to the virus.
The number of hospitalizations increased by 72 to 718.
Officials report 3 more people have also been admitted to the ICU, but 3 fewer people are on ventilators.
Only 25,979 tests were processed since the last update; provincial labs have the capacity to process up to 70,000 tests per day.
Ontario's positivity rate currently stands at 4.2 percent.
