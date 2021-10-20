Ontario health officials reporting 258 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today

Ontario health officials are reporting 258 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reports of those cases 227 people, approximately 87 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

The latest provincial update shows 159 patients with COVID-19 are in the ICU today, including 76 unvaccinated people, 6 partially vaccinated people, and 23 fully vaccinated people.

Province-wide 304 new cases are being announced today.

The latest report also includes 4 new deaths.