Ontario Health Officials to announce new restriction levels today

The province's top medical officer of health says he'll announce stricter COVID-19 restrictions for certain regions today.

Chief Medical Officer of Heath Dr. David Williams made the comment yesterday during a news conference releasing new COVID-19 modelling data.

Williams did not specify which regions will be affected, but did say some health units in the green level will be moved to the yellow level.

Earlier this week the Mayor of Guelph in a tweet told residents they'll likely be moving from Orange to Red after the areas top medical officials asked the province to move them.

Niagara remains in the orange restrict level but our cases have been rising steadily with three days this week registering more than 30 new cases of COVID-19.

Ontario reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases yesterday, with 1,983 new infections logged.