Ontario Health reporting 116 new cases of COVID-19
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 116 more cases of COVID-19.
30 of the province’s 34 public health units, every region except Peel, York, Toronto and Windsor-Essex—are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases at all.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says with 178 more resolved cases today, Ontario is reporting fewer active cases than seen at any point in April, pre-peak.
27,484 tests for the virus were completed in the last day.
