Ontario Health reports 460 new cases of COVID-19

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario continues to rise in Ontario, with more than 460 new cases announced today.

There are now 25,500 confirmed cases of the virus in Ontario.



Ontario Health announced an additional 25 deaths, bringing total deaths in the province to 2,073.

The uptick in cases comes less than a week after the province launched the first stage of its plan to reopen many businesses, including additional retail stores, in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford has suggested that he will not “hesitate” to roll things back if cases continue to rise.

Ford is expected to address the media shortly.

