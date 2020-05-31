Ontario health sees slight uptick in positive COVID-19 cases

Ontario Health is reporting more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of tests completed in a single day falls back below 20,000.

On Saturday, the province reported a record-breaking number of COVID-19 tests completed in a single day with 20,640 tests done.

That number has dropped to just over 17-thousand with today's (Sunday) figures.

The province also reported an additional 19 deaths today.

Today's 326 new cases confirms that while only three more positive tests were reported from yesterday, there has been a slight uptick in the positivity rate.

The province is still testing under its capacity of 25,000 tests per day.