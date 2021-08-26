Ontario health units want provincial vax cert, exploring regional options on policy
A group representing Ontario's public health units says it is exploring regional approaches to COVID-19 vaccination policies in the absence of provincial direction.
Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, head of the Local Association of Public Health Agencies, says the group wants the province to bring in a vaccine certificate system, which would limit access to non-essential activities to those who are fully immunized.
He says the association has written to the province's chief medical officer with recommendations on a vaccine certificate system, among other issues.
Without provincial direction, Roumeliotis says health units are looking at regional approaches instead.
He also says the province needs standardized proof-of-vaccination as more businesses and institutions are requiring vaccination for access.
A spokeswoman for the health minister pointed to the receipts people can download or print after receiving their COVID-19 shots as an option should proof of vaccination be required.
