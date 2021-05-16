Ontario high school students call for safe grad celebrations

Thousands of Ontario high school students are pushing the provincial government to allow in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies this year.

They say the COVID-19 pandemic has caused major disruptions to their education over the past 14 months and would like to have something to honour the effort they've put in.

They also argue it's possible to hold the ceremonies safely.

An online petition launched by a 17-year-old student from Mississauga, Ontario is calling for ceremonies to be held outdoors, complete with physical distancing measures and personal protective equipment.

The petition has already garnered more than 9700 signatures from people identifying themselves as students, teachers and parents.

The Ontario government says it's considering the idea of permitting outdoor graduation ceremonies, but some school boards warn it may be too late to organize the events for this year.

