Ontario high school teachers approve deal to avoid strikes

Ontario's public high school teachers have voted to settle unresolved contract bargaining issues through arbitration and avoid any strikes.



The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation reached a tentative deal with the government last month to continue negotiating until Oct. 27, then send any remaining items to an arbitrator.



Union members voted on the proposal and it has now passed, with 78.4 per cent in favour.



President Karen Littlewood says the union has unsuccessfully tried to engage the Progressive Conservative government in good faith bargaining for 14 months, and now this allows them to bypass traditional bargaining methods to secure a fair deal.



Education Minister Stephen Lecce says it's a significant step forward in providing stability for high school students.



The three other major teachers' unions have so far rejected the idea of using binding arbitration.

