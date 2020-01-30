Ontario high school teachers are resuming one-day rotating strikes
Ontario high school teachers are resuming one-day rotating strikes they put on hold during exams this week.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation says teachers will be off the job next Tuesday at select school boards including those in Thunder Bay, the London area, Waterloo, York Region and Halton.
President Harvey Bischoff says the union is willing to call off the job action if the provincial government agrees to scrap increases to class sizes.
The union representing public elementary teachers resumed contract talks yesterday but has said it will escalate its rotating job action next week if a deal is not reached by tomorrow.
-
4PM JAN 31ST
Prof. Michael Naraine New athletics rules outlaw Nike's record-breaking shoes
-
3PM JAN 31ST
Dandy Don Landry on Super Bowl LIV
The 4P Q – Who’s your pick for the Super Bowl?
Every handle in your house is...
-
2PM JAN 31ST
Intro – gas price insanity – I paid 81.4 this morning
Impeachment denouement, this appears to limp to the finish either tonight or next week
Coronavirus update, we’ll go live for the first part
Rick McGhie