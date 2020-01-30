iHeartRadio
Ontario high school teachers are resuming one-day rotating strikes

High school teachers in select boards will walk off the job next Wednesday

Ontario high school teachers are resuming one-day rotating strikes they put on hold during exams this week.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation says teachers will be off the job next Tuesday at select school boards including those in Thunder Bay, the London area, Waterloo, York Region and Halton.

President Harvey Bischoff says the union is willing to call off the job action if the provincial government agrees to scrap increases to class sizes.

The union representing public elementary teachers resumed contract talks yesterday but has said it will escalate its rotating job action next week if a deal is not reached by tomorrow. 

