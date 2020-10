The province is hiring 130 temporary drive test examiners to try and clear the backlog at DriveTest centres.

The long waits for road tests are a result of the centres closing earlier this year due to the pandemic.

Provincial officials hope to reduce the backlog of 350,000 road tests to pre-COVID-19 levels by next March.

Anyone going for a road test must wear a mask, submit to temperature checks, and complete other screenings.