Ontario Hospital Association CEO calls for Oosterhoff's resignation as Parliamentary Assistant

The head of the Ontario Hospital Association believes Niagara West's MPP should resign after posting photos of himself at a large gathering over the weekend.

CEO and President of the Association Anthony Dale tweeted out, 'In all honesty [Sam Oosterhoff] should resign as [Parliamentary Assistant] to [Stephen Lecce]. How many health care workers gathered this weekend for a party with 40 other people indoors?'

This comes after Oosterhoff shared photos on social media this weekend, showing him and approximately 40 other people standing, maskless, close together.

Oosterhoff's office says Ontario's guidelines allow for up to 50 people at a staffed indoor venue.

Oosterhoff says the photos were taken at a banquet hall with under 50 people sitting at 5 socially distanced tables limited to less than 10 people at each table.

Oosterhoff does say he should have worn a mask when the group took the picture given the proximity of everyone and apologized for failing to do so.