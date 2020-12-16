Ontario Hospital Association's board of directors to meet today

The Ontario Hospital Association's board of directors will meet today for an emergency discussion about rising COVID-19 infections in the province.



The OHA says it's deeply concerned by the worsening pandemic and related pressure on hospitals.



The unplanned meeting was called in response to the situation.



There were 921 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario yesterday, including 249 people in intensive care.



The OHA says the situation is far more serious than the first wave because elective surgeries need to be maintained.