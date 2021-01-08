Ontario Hospital Association says 'Team Ontario' approach needed due to hospital capacity issues
The Ontario Hospital Association President and CEO is warning hospitals may exceed available capacity by late next month.
Anthony Dale says the OHA and Ontario Health have co-sponsored a briefing for all Ontario hospitals regarding measures to address extraordinary pressures for adult inpatient acute services over the next 4 - 6 weeks.
He says the modelling data suggests the combined ICU and non-COVID-19 patients needs will exceed capacity and large scale transfers will be necessary.
The OHA says a 'Team Ontario' approach is needed.
Dale urges Ontario residents to stay home, writing, "The situation is extraordinarily serious so we need your help."
Modelling indicates combined ICU needs of COVID & non COVID patients will exceed available capacity by late Feb. This requires #TeamOntario approach. Large scale transfers of patients will be necessary as we strive for equal access to critical care. #onhealth #onpoli— Anthony Dale (@AnthonyDaleOHA) January 7, 2021
