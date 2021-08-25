Ontario Hospital Association urges Ontarians to become fully vaccinated as hospitalizations increase

The Ontario Hospital Association is urging Ontarians to get vaccinated as more patients with COVID-19 are admitted to hospitals and ICUs.

In a statement released today, officials say the province could be heading backwards if a significant number of people choose to remain unvaccinated.

Provincial data shows 82 percent of the eligible population has at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 75 percent have both shots.

OHA President and CEO Anthony Dale says over 90 percent of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and over 80 percent of people hospitalized are not fully vaccinated.

Dale confirms Ontario's children's hospitals are working with the province to ensure access to paediatric critical care services as there are concerns for school aged children under the age of 12 who cannot be vaccinated.

He writes, "As we face another difficult fall and winter our collective future will be determined by the sum of our individual choices."