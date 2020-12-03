Ontario Hospital Association warns surge in COVID-19 cases complicating other procedures

The ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases is making it hard for Ontario's hospitals to keep on top of other non-COVID-related procedures.



Officials with the Ontario Hospital Association say intensive care units are being hit particularly hard.



Recently health experts warned that having more than 150 COVID-19 patients in intensive care could cause surgeries to be cancelled.



The province has already passed that threshold, and the latest COVID-19 projections show it's on track to see 200 people in ICUs sometime this month.