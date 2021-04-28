Ontario hospitals able to transfer patients waiting for LTC bed to any nursing home without consent

Ontario says hospitals will be able to transfer patients waiting for a long-term care bed to any nursing home without their consent in an effort to free up space.



Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government has issued a new emergency order to allow for such transfers in a bid to free up hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients in need of urgent care.



Elliott says hundreds of patients currently in hospital are waiting to be discharged to a long-term care home.



She says transfers without consent will only be done in the most urgent situations.



Elliott also says the transfers will only take place if the patients' medical team is confident the move will not compromise their condition.



Ontario's hospitals have been facing a major capacity crunch as the third wave of the pandemic hits the province hard.