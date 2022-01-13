Ontario hospitals caring for record number of patients and 35 new deaths reported
35 new COVID-19 deaths are being reported in Ontario today, for a total of 208 deaths this week alone due to the virus.
The Ministry of Health says there are 3,630 people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 today, up from 2,472 one week ago.
Of those, there were 500 adults in intensive care, up 162 from one week ago.
18 percent of ICU patients and 46 percent of acute care patients admitted to hospitals were admitted for other medical care and later tested positive for COVID-19.
-
AM Roundtable - Karl Dockstader and Betty-Lou SouterNiagara in the morning roundtable with Tim Denis
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Jan 13Stats Canada released the jobs data for December, 55,000 jobs were gained. Payroll and early wage access. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
view from the drive thru - Those who live in brick houses should not throw glass slippersview from the drive thru - Those who live in brick houses should not throw glass slippers