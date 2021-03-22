Ontario hospitals get $1B in funding to help cover costs of carrying for COVID patients

The provincial government says it's providing more than 1.2-billion dollars in additional funding to support public hospitals during the pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford says the funding will help hospitals recover from financial pressures created and worsened by the costs of caring for COVID-19 patients.

Nearly 700-million dollars will be allocated to help cover historic working fund deficits for qualifying public hospitals.

More than 570-million will partially reimburse hospitals for loss of revenue, such as co-payments for private rooms and the reduction of retail services.

The announcement comes two days before the province is to deliver a spring budget that it says will focus on protecting people's health.