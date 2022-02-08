Ontario housing task force wants to see 1.5 million homes built in 10 years

Ontario's housing affordability task force has a report out today that recommends a goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years.



The government-appointed task force says house prices in Ontario have nearly tripled in the last 10 years, far outpacing income growth, and a lack of supply is the key issue.



Many of the 55 recommendations suggest ways to limit development being stifled by local opposition to housing projects.



The report recommends eliminating municipal policies that prioritize preserving ``neighbourhood character,'' exempting projects of 10 units or fewer from public consultation when they only need minor variances, and stopping municipalities from hosting more consultations than required.



The task force also recommends changes to the Ontario Land Tribunal, where it said a single person appealing a development can tie up new housing for years by paying a 400-dollar fee.



It also recommends that approval steps be removed for residential housing of up to four units on a single lot, secondary suites, garden suites and laneway suites, and multi-tenant housing.



Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark says he's confident he can enact some of the solutions through legislation or regulation or both before the spring election.