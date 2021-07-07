Ontario immunologist says reactions following second COVID-19 vaccine dose are normal
Mixing and matching vaccines could spark a more intense reaction for some Canadians, but one Ontario immunologist says blending the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot with similarly structured mRNA jabs likely doesn't cause stronger side effects.
Steven Kerfoot with Western University says normal reactions like fever, headache and soreness indicate that the immune system is working to identify and attack the virus.
Kerfoot says everyone's immune system reacts differently, and that if you experience no side effects, that doesn't mean the shot isn't working
