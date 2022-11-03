Ontario imposes CUPE deal, bans strikes; union planning walkout anyway

Ontario has now made it illegal for 55,000 education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees to strike and has imposed a contract on them.



However, the union has said it will go on strike starting Friday anyway, for an indefinite amount of time.



Many boards have said they will have to close schools, unable to operate them safely without the CUPE members such as early childhood educators, custodians and administrative staff, and the union is telling parents to plan for closures into next week as well.



The new law imposes a contract on the education workers, after mediated talks ended Thursday, and prohibits them from striking _ including the notwithstanding clause to protect it from constitutional challenges.



Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said the new law was necessary to keep kids in class.



The legislation sets out fines for violating a prohibition on strikes for the life of the agreement of up to $4,000 per employee per day, while there are fines of up to $500,000 for the union.