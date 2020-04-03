Ontario Increasing Public Health Units' Capacity to Stop COVID-19

Ontario has launched a new user-friendly online portal for the public to easily access their COVID-19 lab test results.

The move is to help support public health units' extensive efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and allow public health units to increase their capacity.

By offering faster and secure access to test results on your computer or mobile device, the new portal will help ease pressures on public health units and frontline workers to provide this information so that they can better focus on containing COVID-19.

Ontario is also issuing a new emergency order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, effective immediately, to provide public health units the authority and flexibility they need to make staffing decisions that support their ongoing fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, despite any collective agreements.

As a result, public health units will be able to significantly expand their capacity to implement critical public health functions, such as case and contact management, through the use of volunteers, including the thousands of retired nurses and medical students who have signed up through the province's website.

This latest order will support the recommendation made by Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, for all public health units to implement more aggressive contact tracing and management in response to the increase of community transmission.

The province's medical officers of health are also encouraged to use their authority under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act to ensure isolation of cases and contacts of COVID-19.

You can find the the link to the online portal here.

