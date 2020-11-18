Ontario increasing testing at long-term care homes to weekly for some areas

The Ontario government is updating testing at long-term care homes.

Starting next week, long-term care homes in the Orange-Restrict, Red-Control and Lockdown levels staff, essential caregivers and support workers who provide direct care to residents need to be tested for COVID-19 weekly and show proof of a negative test result.

Support workers who do not provide direct care to residents must verbally attest to having received a negative COVID-19 test result in the past two weeks and not subsequently tested positive.

For long-term care homes in regions at the Green-Prevent and Yellow-Protect levels, testing will continue every two weeks for staff, volunteers, caregivers and visitors.

Niagara is in the Orange-Restrict zone.