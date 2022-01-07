Ontario introduces grant for small businesses forced to close

The Ontario government will offer a $10,000 grant to small businesses forced to close due to public health measures.



Eligible businesses include gyms, museums and galleries, tour services and before- and after-school programs.



Businesses that had to slash their capacity in half do not qualify.



The province says eligible businesses that qualified for the Ontario Small Business Support Grant and that have been forced to close will be pre-screened for the new grant, and need not apply.



It says qualifying small businesses can expect to receive their payment in February _ a timeline NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says is too slow.



The province is also introducing a hydro relief program for businesses and residential customers, providing the off-peak rate 24 hours a day for 21 days, starting on Jan. 18.