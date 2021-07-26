Ontario Introduces Hourly GO Train Service Between West Harbour GO Station and Union Station
Ontario is introducing hourly GO train service along the Lakeshore West line between West Harbour GO Station and Union Station each day of the week, giving customers direct service into the City of Hamilton using GO Transit services.
“For far too long, commuters in Hamilton have had to rely on Aldershot GO Station in Burlington to access Union Station. Better connecting regions throughout the province has been a goal for our government since day one, and that is why we are delivering this much-needed expansion of transit services into the City of Hamilton,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “The introduction of hourly train service each day of the week will give Hamilton residents another way to get to and from cities along the Lakeshore West GO line, helping drive long-term economic growth and job creation throughout the Greater Golden Horseshoe.”
Starting August 7, GO train passengers will be able to easily ride to and from Hamilton’s West Harbour GO Station without needing to transfer at Aldershot GO Station. Commuters will have the convenience of a closer station with parking and bike racks, as well as increased access by walking, biking and local transit.
“Families and commuters throughout Hamilton rely on West Harbour GO station and the Lakeshore West line to get around every day,” said Donna Skelly, MPP of Flamborough—Glanbrook. “With increased hourly two-way service between Toronto and Hamilton, it’s clear our government is committed to delivering the kind of transit services that people need and deserve.”
The province also continues to work closely with the City of Hamilton and federal government to advance the Hamilton LRT – Ontario’s fifth priority transit project. The Hamilton LRT is a shovel ready project that will support economic and population growth and spark investments across the region, providing benefits to the residents of Hamilton by improving connectivity to institutions and transit hubs including McMaster University, City Hall, Tim Hortons Field, Eastgate Square and the employment centre of Downtown Hamilton.
Quick Facts
- The extension of service between Aldershot and West Harbour GO Stations will provide 28 new trips to and from Hamilton and Toronto on weekdays, with 14 trips in both directions, and 35 trips on each weekend day, with 16 eastbound departures and 19 westbound departures.
- With these new options, weekday commuters can work shifts, attend midday appointments, come home early or stay in the city late. On weekends, Hamilton residents can now connect to Toronto with a seamless ride from West Harbour GO, as the province reopens and activities and entertainment return.
- Since the pandemic began, Metrolinx has implemented more than 40 permanent safety actions to keep transit safe. That includes mandatory masks, clear plastic barriers between seats on trains and buses and hand sanitizer dispensers on vehicles and in stations.
- The Hamilton LRT is a 14-kilometre LRT line that will offer service from McMaster University to Eastgate Square.
- On May 13, 2021, Ontario announced a new federal funding commitment of $1.7 billion to advance the Hamilton Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, which matches Ontario’s $1.7 billion investment into the project for a total investment of $3.4 billion to support construction.
Quotes
"We’re so pleased to be able to offer more GO train service to transit riders in Hamilton. Today’s news is a key step forward in our continued commitment to enhance GO service and transit connections in Hamilton, as we build a transit network to support the region’s needs for decades to come."
- Phil Verster
Metrolinx President and CEO
"All day GO Train service will better connect passengers making it more convenient to access public transit and commute to neighbouring cities. It will also make it easier than ever before for visitors to arrive here by train. In addition to being an important economic driver, with more businesses opening up travelling through this corridor, creating more flexible travelling options will contribute to a better quality of life for those accessing the GO."
- Fred Eisenberger
Mayor of Hamilton
"On behalf of LIUNA, we commend Minister Mulroney for her continued support and dedication to building stronger and innovative transit solutions across the province of Ontario. Today’s announcement is another example of the commitment of the government to improving and expanding critical transit services that connect and strengthen communities, businesses and services that Ontarians rely on, while creating thousands of jobs from the construction, maintenance and transit operation."
- Joseph Mancinelli
International Vice President of LiUNA
SOURCE: GOVERNMENT OF ONTARIO NEWSROOM