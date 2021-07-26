Ontario Introduces Hourly GO Train Service Between West Harbour GO Station and Union Station

Ontario is introducing hourly GO train service along the Lakeshore West line between West Harbour GO Station and Union Station each day of the week, giving customers direct service into the City of Hamilton using GO Transit services.

“For far too long, commuters in Hamilton have had to rely on Aldershot GO Station in Burlington to access Union Station. Better connecting regions throughout the province has been a goal for our government since day one, and that is why we are delivering this much-needed expansion of transit services into the City of Hamilton,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “The introduction of hourly train service each day of the week will give Hamilton residents another way to get to and from cities along the Lakeshore West GO line, helping drive long-term economic growth and job creation throughout the Greater Golden Horseshoe.”

Starting August 7, GO train passengers will be able to easily ride to and from Hamilton’s West Harbour GO Station without needing to transfer at Aldershot GO Station. Commuters will have the convenience of a closer station with parking and bike racks, as well as increased access by walking, biking and local transit.

“Families and commuters throughout Hamilton rely on West Harbour GO station and the Lakeshore West line to get around every day,” said Donna Skelly, MPP of Flamborough—Glanbrook. “With increased hourly two-way service between Toronto and Hamilton, it’s clear our government is committed to delivering the kind of transit services that people need and deserve.”

The province also continues to work closely with the City of Hamilton and federal government to advance the Hamilton LRT – Ontario’s fifth priority transit project. The Hamilton LRT is a shovel ready project that will support economic and population growth and spark investments across the region, providing benefits to the residents of Hamilton by improving connectivity to institutions and transit hubs including McMaster University, City Hall, Tim Hortons Field, Eastgate Square and the employment centre of Downtown Hamilton.