Ontario introducing new mandatory learning on mental health starting this upcoming school year

The Ontario government is updating the Grade 10 Career Studies curriculum, and is introducing mandatory resources for teachers and students on mental health literacy in Grades 7 and 8.

These resources, developed in consultation with experts, would support students as they achieve and prepare for the next steps in their future.

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, and MPP Pierre also announced an additional $12 million this year and $14 million next year to provide mental health services over the summer months.

This funding will further students’ access to school-based mental health professionals and services year-round, with the aim of providing students consistent and reliable support, responding to a key recommendation of families and student trustees.

The changes will enter Grade 7 and 8 classrooms in September, while the high school curriculum won't start until the fall of 2024.